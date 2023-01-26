Temporary Road Closure - Hinderton Road, Neston - 25-26 Jan 2023

Published: 19th January 2023 21:04

Please note the following temporary road closure which applies overnight, and is necessary for safety reasons to enable traffic signal improvement works. Works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Borough Council

The closure, on Hinderton Road in Neston, commences on Wednesday, 25 January and is anticipated to last one night. The closure applies overnight from the A540 Chester High Road to Hinderton Lane.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

