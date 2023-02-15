Temporary Road Closure - Benty Heath Lane, Willaston - 13-15 Feb 2023

Published: 8th February 2023 18:34

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works to be carried out by Openreach



The closure, on Benty Heath Lane in Willaston, commences on Monday, 13 February and is anticipated to last for three days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.