Temporary Road Closure - Manorial Road South, Parkgate - 14 Feb 2023

Published: 9th February 2023 16:52

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable road works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council



The closure, on Manorial Road South in Parkgate, commences on Tuesday, 14 February and is anticipated to last for one day.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

There are a number of road closures in place in Parkgate on this date; for more information please see our Road Notices.

