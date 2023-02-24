Temporary Road Closure - Bridge Street, Neston - 20-24 Feb 2023

Published: 14th February 2023 16:32

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable new connection works to be carried out by Scottish Power Renewable Energy



The closure, on Bridge Street in Neston, commences on Monday, 20 February and is anticipated to last for five days.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

