Temporary Road Closure - Well Lane, Little Neston - 6 Mar 2023

Published: 22nd February 2023 17:33

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT works works to be

carried out by Openreach

The closure, on Well Lane in Little Neston, commences on Monday 6 March and is anticipated to last for one day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

