Temporary Road Closure - Raby Park Road, Neston - 24 Feb 2023

Published: 24th February 2023 10:51

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Carriageway Patching works works to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council

The closure, on Raby Park Road in Neston, commences on Friday 24 February and is anticipated to last for one day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.