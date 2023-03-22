Temporary Road Closure - The Runnell, Neston - 22 Mar 2023

Published: 22nd March 2023 12:07

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Highway works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council

The closure, on The Runnell in Neston, commences on Wednesday 22 March and is anticipated to last for one day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

