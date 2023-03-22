Temporary Road Closure - Marshlands Road, Little Neston - 22-23 Mar 2023

Published: 22nd March 2023 17:27

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons due to flooding



The closure, at the bottom of Marshlands Road in Little Neston, commences on Wednesday 22 March and is anticipated to last for two days.

Cheshire West and Chester Council have said: "Due to flooding on Marshlands Road, Little Neston there will be a road closure in place with access only for residents tonight and tomorrow, just before the narrow section at the bottom of Marshlands Road before it leads onto The Quayside, due to a high tide at midnight.

There is also a predicted high tide at 12.28pm on Thursday. The Council will be carrying out a clean-up operation once the water subsides. Thursday lunchtime will be the peak and a lower high tide on Friday 24 March 2023".

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Credit: Jane Leitch. High tide pictured on Wednesday 22 March 2023.

