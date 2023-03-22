  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Temporary Road Closure - Marshlands Road, Little Neston - 22-23 Mar 2023

Published: 22nd March 2023 17:27

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons due to flooding

The closure, at the bottom of Marshlands Road in Little Neston, commences on Wednesday 22 March and is anticipated to last for two days.

Cheshire West and Chester Council have said: "Due to flooding on Marshlands Road, Little Neston there will be a road closure in place with access only for residents tonight and tomorrow, just before the narrow section at the bottom of Marshlands Road before it leads onto The Quayside, due to a high tide at midnight.

There is also a predicted high tide at 12.28pm on Thursday. The Council will be carrying out a clean-up operation once the water subsides. Thursday lunchtime will be the peak and a lower high tide on Friday 24 March 2023".

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Credit: Jane Leitch. High tide pictured on Wednesday 22 March 2023.Credit: Jane Leitch. High tide pictured on Wednesday 22 March 2023.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2023 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies