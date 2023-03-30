Temporary Road Closure - The Village, Burton - 28-30 Mar 2023

Published: 23rd March 2023 16:09

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable new water connection works to be carried out by United Utilities Water



The closure, of The Village in Burton, commences on Tuesday 28 March and is anticipated to last for three days.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

