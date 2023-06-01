Temporary Road Closure - Neston Town Centre - 1 Jun 2023

Published: 12th May 2023 20:33

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Neston Female Society Annual Parade to take place on Thursday 1st June 2023.



The closure, of several roads in the centre of Neston, commences on Thursday 1 June, from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The following lengths of road will be closed from 12 pm to 6 pm:

The Cross, Neston.

High Street between Bridge Street and Raby Road.

Chester Road between Gladstone Road and High Street.

Parkgate Road between Mill Street and The Cross.

Beechways Drive at its junction with Parkgate Road.

Church Lane at its junction with Beechways Drive.

Brook Street between car park entrances and The Cross.

Raby Road between Ladies Walk and Liverpool Road.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.