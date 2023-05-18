Temporary Road Closure - The Runnell, Neston - 18 May 2023

Published: 17th May 2023 21:52

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Highway Repair works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.



The closure, of The Runnell in Neston, commences on Thursday 18 May and is anticipated to last for one day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

