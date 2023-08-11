Temporary Road Closure - Church Lane, Neston - 31 Jul - 11 Aug 2023

Published: 7th July 2023 14:23

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure, of Church Lane in Neston, commences on Monday 31 July, and is anticipated to last for twelve days.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Traffic should proceed via Church Lane, Eldon Terrace, Burton Road.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.