Temporary Road Closure - Chester High Rd, Neston - OVERNIGHT 10-12 Aug 2023

Published: 28th July 2023 12:13

Please note the following temporary, overnight road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable highway surface prep works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The overnight closure, of a portion of Chester High Road in Neston, commences on Thursday 10 August, and is anticipated to last for two nights.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.