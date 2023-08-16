Temporary Road Closure - Damhead Lane, Willaston - 14-16 Aug 2023

Published: 1st August 2023 13:18

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable a new water connection.

Works to be carried out by United Utilities Water.

The closure, of Damhead Lane in Willaston, commences on Monday 14 August, and is anticipated to last for three days.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.