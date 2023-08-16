Temporary Road Closure - A540 Chester High Rd, Neston - 14-16 Aug 2023

Published: 11th August 2023 21:29

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Carriageway and Surface Dressing works.

Works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The one-way closure (westbound towards Wirral), of a portion of the A540 Chester High Road (Mudhouse Lane upto the signals at Gordale), commences on Monday, 14 August, when the westbound carriageway only, will be closed between 9.05 am and 2 pm. On Tuesday, 15 August, mobile sweeping works will be carried out and the length of road will be open throughout. And then on Wednesday, 16 August, the closure will again be in place between 9.05 am and 2 pm. Eastbound towards Chester will remain fully open to traffic.

Please note that this is weather-dependant work and if there is inclement weather this work will move to the next available day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles:

