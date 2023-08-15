Updating You on the Continuing Closure of Hinderton Road

Published: 15th August 2023 16:16

As a popular route in and out of Neston, we're missing being able to use the whole of Hinderton Road.

The full length of Hinderton Road in Neston has been closed since 9.45 am on Wednesday, 5 July according to one.network.

The closure was not pre-planned and has happened in response to risk having been identified on the gas mains.

Lee Roberts, Network Management Officer with Cheshire West and Chester Council, has explained: "These works are being undertaken by Cadent Gas and are essential mains replacement due to the existing main being identified as "at risk"."

The permit that CWAC have allowed is due to end on Tuesday, 5 September 2023. However, Lee advises that open communication with Cadent suggests that these works may be completed sooner than expected.

As is usual for road closures, access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties should use alternative routes.

