Temporary Road Closure - Mudhouse Lane, Willaston - 29-31 Aug 2023

Published: 16th August 2023 14:27

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable United Utilities works to be carried out.

The closure, of Mudhouse Lane in Willaston, commences on Tuesday 29 August and is anticipated to last for three days.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

