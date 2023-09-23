Temporary Road Closure - The Parade, Parkgate - 23 Sep 2023

Published: 27th August 2023 19:44

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons due to the likelihood of danger to the public for Operation Close Pass.



The closure, of The Parade in Parkgate (from Station Road B5135 to a point 95 metres south of Station Road B5135), will take place at an anticipated time between 09:00 and 18:00 on Saturday 23rd September 2023.

Pedestrian access to premises situated on or adjacent to the roads will be maintained at all times.

The promoter of this activity is Cheshire Police.

