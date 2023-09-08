Temporary Road Closure - Hinderton Road, Neston - 4-8 Sep 2023

Published: 5th September 2023 12:37

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Emergency Utility Repair and Maintenance Works.

These emergency works are being carried out by Cadent gas network.

The closure on Hinderton Road in Neston commenced on Monday, 4 September and is anticipated to last for five days.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Visual of works area below. Two-way traffic signal control in operation.

