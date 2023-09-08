Temporary Road Closure - Station Road, Neston - 1-8 Sep 2023

Published: 5th September 2023 12:53

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Sec 50 Installation of LV line to connection point for new development.

These unplanned works are being carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The closure on Station Road in Neston commenced on Friday, 1 September and is anticipated to last for eight days.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Visual of works area below. Multi-way traffic signal control in operation.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.