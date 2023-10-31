Temporary Road Closure - Badgers Rake Lane, Willaston - 31 Oct 2023

Published: 14th September 2023 17:11

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable BT Works.

Works to be carried out by Openreach.

The closure on Badgers Rake Lane in Willaston commences on Tuesday, 31 October and is anticipated to last for one day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.