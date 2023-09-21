Temporary Road Closure - Lees Lane, Neston - 21 Sep 2023

Published: 19th September 2023 17:30

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable highways repair works.

Works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure on Damhead Lane in Willaston commences on Thursday, 21 September and is anticipated to last for one day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

