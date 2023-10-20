  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closure - Benty Heath Lane, Willaston - 6-20 Oct 2023

Published: 28th September 2023 14:01

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable utility works.

Works to be carried out by Scottish Power Renewable Energy.

The closure on Benty Heath Lane in Willaston commences on Friday, 6 October and is anticipated to last for fourteen days.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036. 

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

Traffic should proceed via Benty Heath Lane, Willaston Road, Birkenhead Road, Neston Road, Hooton Road. 

Temporary Road Closure - Benty Heath Lane, Willaston - 6-20 Oct 2023

 

 

 

