Temporary Road Closure - Neston - 12 Nov 2023

Published: 6th October 2023 16:32

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable Remembrance Sunday events and parades to be carried out by the organiser.

The closure on the below lengths of road in Neston, commences at 2 pm to 5 pm, on Sunday, 12 November:

B5136 High Street (from Parkgate Road & Brook Street (The Cross) to Chester Road).

Bridge Street (from Chester Road to Station Road & Hallwood Court mini roundabout).

Chester Road (from B5136 High Street & Bridge Street to Gladstone Road).

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Credit: Bernard Rose Photography

