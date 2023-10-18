Temporary Road Closure - Victoria Road, Little Neston - 18 Oct 2023

Published: 16th October 2023 13:25

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable highways repair.

Works to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The closure on Victoria Road in Little Neston commences on Wednesday, 18 October and is anticipated to last for one day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

