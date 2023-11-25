Temporary Road Closure - Neston Town Centre - 25 Nov 2023

Published: 17th October 2023 17:45

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Neston Christmas Light Switch-on event to take place.

A number of road closures will be in place, in order to facilitate the event on Saturday, 25 November.

The following lengths of road will be closed from 5 pm until 7.30 pm:

High Street between Bridge Street and Raby Road

Parkgate Road between Beechways Drive and the Cross

Brook Street between car park entrances and The Cross

The following lengths of road will be closed from 5.50 pm until 6.20 pm:

Raby Road between Ladies Walk and High Street

For all road closures locally signed diversions will apply.

Credit: David Sejrup. The Cross was full of smiling faces at the 2022 event.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

The promoter of this event is Hip and Harmony.

