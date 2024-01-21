  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closure - Liverpool Road, Neston - 21 Jan 2024

Published: 4th January 2024 20:20

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable bridge works.

The closure on Liverpool Road in Neston commences on Sunday, 21 January 2024, and is anticipated to last for one day. This work is rescheduled from Saturday, 6 January.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Works to be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.  

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036. 

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

Temporary Road Closure - Liverpool Road, Neston - 6 Jan 2024Temporary Road Closure - Liverpool Road, Neston - 6 Jan 2024

 

 

 

 

