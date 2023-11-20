Temporary Road Closure - The Runnell, Neston - 20 Nov 2023

Published: 17th November 2023 22:55

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable highways repair works.

The closure on The Runnell in Neston commences on Monday, 20 November, and is anticipated to last for one day.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Works to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

