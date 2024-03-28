Temporary Road Closure - Quarry Road, Neston - 7-28 Mar 2024

Published: 23rd February 2024 22:13

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary to enable Traffic Signal Improvement works.

Works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure on Quarry Road in Neston (from its junction with A540 Chester High Road to School Lodge Lane) commences on Thursday, 7 March, and is anticipated to last for three weeks.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.