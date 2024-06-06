Temporary Road Closure - Neston Town Centre - 6 Jun 2024

Published: 23rd April 2024 21:37

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary to enable the Neston Female Society Annual Parade to take place.

The closure of different lengths of road will take place from 12 pm to 5.30 pm on Thursday 6 June 2024:

The Cross, Neston.

High Street between Bridge Street and Raby Road.

Chester Road between Gladstone Road and High Street.

Parkgate Road between Mill Street and The Cross.

Beechways Drive at its junction with Parkgate Road.

Church Lane at its junction with Beechways Drive.

Brook Street between car park entrances and The Cross.

The following lengths of road will be closed from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm:

Raby Road between Ladies Walk and Liverpool Road.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please email highways@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

