Temporary Road Closure - Quarry Road, Neston - 15 Jul - 2 Aug 2024

Published: 1st July 2024 17:02

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary to enable Footway Reconstruction works.

Works to be carried out by Cheshire West And Chester Council.

The closure on Quarry Road in Neston commences on Monday 15 July, and is anticipated to last until Friday 2 August.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

