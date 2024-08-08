Temporary Road Closure - Leighton Road, Neston - 1-8 Aug 2024

Published: 30th July 2024 21:22

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary to enable utility works.

Work to be carried out by Scottish Power Renewable Energy.

The closure on Leighton Road in Neston commences on Thursday 1 August, and is anticipated to last for eight days.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.