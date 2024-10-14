Temporary Road Closure - A540 Raby Park Road Junction - 12 Aug-14 Oct 2024

Published: 7th August 2024 22:26

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary to enable A540 Raby Park Road Junction Improvement Works.

Work to be carried out by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The closure of the A540 Raby Park Road Junction commences on Monday 12 August, and is anticipated to last for nine weeks.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, means traffic should proceed via Upper Raby Road, Raby Mere Road, Willaston Road, Birkenhead Road, Neston Road, Hanns Hall Road, Chester High Road.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.