Temporary Road Closure - Bull Hill/Town Lane/Woodfall Lane - 14 Oct - 11 Nov 2024

Published: 19th September 2024 20:18

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary to enable gas works.



Works to be carried out by Cadent.

The closure on Bull Hill/Town Lane/Woodfall Lane in Little Neston commences on Monday 14 October, and is anticipated to last for twenty-height days.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary route, suitable for all vehicles, outlined below:

