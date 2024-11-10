  • Bookmark this page

Temporary Road Closure - Remembrance Sunday, Neston - 10 Nov 2024

Published: 20th October 2024 12:52

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Remembrance Sunday event to be carried out.

The closures, as follows, commence and conclude sameday Sunday, 10 November, between 2 pm and and 5 pm.


    • B5136 High Street (from Parkgate Road & Brook Street (The Cross) to Chester Road).
    • Bridge Street (from Chester Road to Station Road & Hallwood Court mini roundabout).
    • Chester Road (from B5136 High Street & Bridge Street to Gladstone Road).

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. Photograph taken Remebrance Sunday, 14 November 2021 at the Cenotaph in the centre of Neston.CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography. Photograph taken Remembrance Sunday, 14 November 2021, at the Cenotaph in the centre of Neston.


Events will take place across Cheshire West and Chester, to mark Remembrance Sunday, in Guilden Sutton, Upton-by-Chester, Little Sutton, Tarvin, Tattenhall, Malpas, Davenham, Hartford, Northwich, Moulton, Weaverham, Tarpoirley, and Winsford.  

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

 

