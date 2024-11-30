30 Nov 2024 - Neston Christmas Lights Switch-on

Published: 28th October 2024 20:46

Please note the following temporary road closure which is necessary for safety reasons to enable the Neston Christmas Lights Switch-on.

The closure on the below roads, commences at 5 pm, on Saturday 30 November, and is anticipated to last for two hours and thirty minutes:

B5136 High Street (from Raby Road to Chester Road)

Parkgate Road (from Church Lane to B5136 High Street)

Brook Street (from a point 105 metres from Tannery Lane and Gladstone Road to B5136 High Street)

The event has been organised by Neston Town Council.

Access to properties and emergency vehicles will be maintained. A through route will not always be available and any vehicles not requiring access to properties on the length of the road should use alternative routes.

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact 0300 123 7036.

Diversionary routes will be signposted.

