Temporary Road Closure - Cottage Close, Neston - from 28 January

Published: 16th January 2020 12:02

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Fibre Installation works to be carried out by BT.

The work, outside 10 Cottage Close in Neston, will commence on Tuesday 28 January and is anticipated to take up to a week to complete.

The diversionary route is via: Burton Road, Talbot Avenue, Derwent Way and Landseer Avenue.

