Temporary Road Closure - Coastguard Lane, Parkgate - 10-15 February

Published: 27th January 2020 10:12

Please note a temporary road closure notice has been issued for Coastguard Lane in Parkgate.

This is for safety reasons, to enable BT to carry out maintenance works.

The closure commences on Monday 10 February and is scheduled to be in place for five days.

Diversion route:

Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact Mike Powell on 0300 123 7036.

