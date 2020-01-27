  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Temporary Road Closure - Coastguard Lane, Parkgate - 10-15 February

Published: 27th January 2020 10:12

Please note a temporary road closure notice has been issued for Coastguard Lane in Parkgate.

This is for safety reasons, to enable BT to carry out maintenance works.

The closure commences on Monday 10 February and is scheduled to be in place for five days.

Diversion route:

Road Closure - Coastguard Lane, Parkgate

 Should you require any further information regarding this closure, please contact Mike Powell on 0300 123 7036.

