Temporary Road Closure - Lydiate Lane, Willaston - 24-29 February

Published: 5th February 2020 12:17

Please note that there will be a temporary road closure in place on Lydiate Lane, Willaston, from 24 February.

This is necessary for safety reasons, to enable resurfacing works to be carried out by Cadent.

It is anticipated that the work will take 5 days to complete.

Diversion route:

