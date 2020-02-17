  • Bookmark this page

Overnight Lane Closure on A540 - February 18 and 21

Published: 17th February 2020 14:26

Please note the following temporary lanes closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out highway maintenance works.

The closure affects the A540 Chester High Road - one way Northbound (to the Wirral) only, from Raby Park Rd to Liverpool Road (North section of A540).  The Chester bound carriageway is not affected.

The works are due to commence on 18th February 2020 and are expected to last for one night.  It is possible, however, that work may also have to take place on Friday 21st February, depending on weather and completion of the work.

Roadworks - Chester High Road, Neston - February 2020

 

