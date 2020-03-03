Temporary Road Closures - Chester Road and Marshlands Road - Mar 4-6
|Published: 3rd March 2020 11:41
Please note the following temporary road closures to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out patching works.
The works, on Chester Road, Neston and Marshlands Road, Little Neston, are due to commence on 4th March 2020. Chester Road should be completed in one day. Marshlands Road in two days.
Diversion routes:
Chester Road
Marshlands Road:
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
It is only a small duration closure to undertake a patch on the centreline of the road, and it should be removed before 11am."
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.