Temporary Road Closures - Chester Road and Marshlands Road - Mar 4-6

Published: 3rd March 2020 11:41

Please note the following temporary road closures to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out patching works.

The works, on Chester Road, Neston and Marshlands Road, Little Neston, are due to commence on 4th March 2020.  Chester Road should be completed in one day.  Marshlands Road in two days.

Diversion routes:

Chester Road

Roadworks - Chester Road, Neston

Marshlands Road:

Roadworks - Marshlands Road, Little Neston

Comments

Bernard
At 13:13 on 3rd March 2020, Bernard commented:
Seriously that diversion along Olive Road and down the side alley towards Brook Street can't be right, besides being an access only road the route is unsuitable for heavy traffic and most certainly not possible for large vans of HGV
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 13:23 on 3rd March 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Thanks Bernard, I've asked Highways to look into it asap.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Bernard
At 15:40 on 3rd March 2020, Bernard commented:
I suspect someone in highways who has no idea about Neston has draw a lines on the map thinking it looked a quick diversion, no consideration either that Brook Street by the railway bridge is one way
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
At 17:19 on 3rd March 2020, undefined commented:
Are buses still using the same routes
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 10:07 on 4th March 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Response from Highways: "I’ve spoken to our Contractor and they are aware that the diversion route on the TTRO is incorrect. They are diverting traffic at the A540 down towards Liverpool Road.

It is only a small duration closure to undertake a patch on the centreline of the road, and it should be removed before 11am."
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

