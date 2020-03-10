Temporary Road Closure - Hinderton Road, Neston - 24-27 March
|Published: 10th March 2020 08:33
Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out gully installation works.
The works, on Hinderton Road in Neston, are due to commence on 24th March 2020 and are expected to last for three days.
Diversion route:
