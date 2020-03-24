Temporary Road Closure - Liverpool Road, Neston - March 29

Published: 24th March 2020 09:24

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out carriageway resurfacing works.

The works, on Liverpool Road in Neston, are due to commence on 29th March 2020 and are expected to last for one day.

Access to properties and for emergency vehicles will be maintained.

Diversion route:

