Temporary Road Closure - Marshlands Road, Little Neston - 17-19 April

Published: 2nd April 2020 10:58

Please note the following temporary road closure notice for Marshlands Road in Little Neston.

The closure commences on 17 April 2020 and is likely to last for two days.

This is necessary for safety reasons to enable pigeon netting replacement and will be carried out by Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd.

Diversion:

