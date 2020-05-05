Temporary Road Closure - Marshlands Road, Little Neston - 7 May
|Published: 5th May 2020 09:33
Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out patching works.
The works, on Marshlands Road in Little Neston, are due to commence on 7th May 2020 and are expected to last for one day.
Diversion route:
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.