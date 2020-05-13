Temporary Road Closures, Burton & Ness, 1st June

Published: 13th May 2020 12:15

Please note the following temporary road closures to enable patching works by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Roads affected are Neston Road, The Village, The Rake and Dunstan Lane in Ness and Burton.

The closure comes into effect on Sunday 1st June and is expected to last for one day only.

Diversion route:

