Temporary Road Closure - Parkgate Road, Neston - 1-3 June 2020

Published: 31st May 2020 09:13

Please note the following temporary road closure, which is necessary for safety reasons to enable new pipe works to be carried out by Cadent.

Parkgate Road in Neston will be closed between the junctions with Beechways Drive and The Cross (High Street). The High Street will remain fully accessible.

The closure will take place on Monday 1st June and is expected to be for approximately three days.

Diversion:

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.