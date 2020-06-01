  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Temporary Road Closure - Parkgate Road, Neston - 1 June 2020

Published: 21st May 2020 12:37

Please note the following temporary road closure, which is necessary for safety reasons to enable new pipe works to be carried out by Cadent.

Parkgate Road in Neston will be closed between the junctions with Beechways Drive and The Cross (High Street).  The High Street will remain fully accessible.

The closure will take place on Monday 1st June and is expected to be for one day only.

Diversion:

Roadworks - Parkgate Road, Neston

 

