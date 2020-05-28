Temporary Night Time Road Closure - Chester High Road in Neston - 1-5 June

Published: 28th May 2020 10:35

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out carriageway resurfacing works.

The works, on the A540 Chester High Road will be from the Liverpool Road junction to the Aldi distribution centre. That section of road will be closed from 7pm to 6am from June 1st, for up to five nights.

Below is the officially suggested diversion route, but no doubt local motorists will find somewhat shorter ways around the roadworks.

