Temporary Road Closure - Liverpool Road, Park Street, Leighton Road - 7 June 2020

Published: 4th June 2020 09:02

Please note the following temporary road closure to enable Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council to carry out carriageway resurfacing works.

The works, on Liverpool Road / Park Street / Leighton Road in Neston, are due to commence on 7th June 2020 and are expected to last for one day.

The closure will be in place from 7am until 8pm.

Diversion route:

